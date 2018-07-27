Catholic World News

Austrian Christian leaders: EU should adopt ‘constructive balance’ between solidarity, subsidiarity

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant leaders also offered recommendations about Brexit, corporate taxes, migration, and other issues as Austria assumed its six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the Europe Union, which is the EU legislature’s upper house.

