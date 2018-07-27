Catholic World News

Retired religious receive $25M from national collection

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The National Religious Retirement Office is sponsored by the Conference of Major Superiors of Men, the Council of Major Superiors of Women Religious, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

