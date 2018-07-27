Catholic World News

Bishop, some Christian groups question fairness of Pakistani elections

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Imran Khan claimed victory despite accusations of a rigged election. According to one report, Khan had “the sympathies of extremist groups and radical fringes of the army.” Pakistan, whose official religion is Islam, is the world’s sixth most populous nation (205 million), and over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim.

