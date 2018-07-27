Catholic World News

Humanitarian crisis deepens in Yemen

July 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on UNICEF

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (7/27 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story, and last month Pope Francis prayed for the war-torn nation. An estimated 8.6 million children now lack regular access to safe drinking water, and a UN envoy arrived in the nation’s capital in an attempt to broke peace between belligerents in the Yemeni Civil War.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!