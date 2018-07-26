Catholic World News

Cause for beatification of Father Jacques Hamel moving forward

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On the 2nd anniversary of the murder of Father Jacques Hamel, who was killed by Islamic extremists in his church in Normandy, French Catholic officials report that the cause for the priest’s beatification is moving forward, with the preliminary inquiry expected to conclude by the end of this year.

