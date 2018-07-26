Catholic World News

US official rebuts Vatican charges about trading in derivatives, futures contracts

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued a statement responding to a Vatican document that denounced speculation in the world’s futures markets. Reacting to a document from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, CFTC chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo said that trading in futures helps to ensure economic growth and protect the vulnerable against market fluctuations. “In many ways,” he wrote, “the greatest beneficiaries of global derivatives activities may well be the world’s hungriest and most vulnerable.”

