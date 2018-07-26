Catholic World News

Papal spokesman opposes Italian legislation mandating display of crucifix

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, the key adviser to Pope Francis, has criticized legislation that would require the display of the crucifix in Italy’s public buildings. The Jesuit priest said that when the crucifix is displayed for political reasons “it becomes a parody.”

