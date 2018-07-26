Catholic World News

Honduran seminarians report ‘irrefutable evidence’ of homosexual network

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Seminarians in Honduras have reported homosexual harassment widespread enough so that “heterosexual seminarians are scandalized and really depressed.” A group of 50 seminarians have protested the situation in an open letter, saying that there is “irrefutable evidence” of a homosexual network. Their charges add to the pressure on Cardinal Oscar Maradiaga, the coordinator of the Council of Cardinals, who has not yet made a public comment on the scandals in his archdiocese.

