Catholic World News

‘Openly proclaim’ your Catholic ethos in a relativist culture, Irish prelate tells Catholic universities

July 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin, archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland, preached to participants in the 26th General Assembly of the International Federation of Catholic Universities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!