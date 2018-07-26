Catholic World News

USCCB president pays tribute to Humanae Vitae on encyclical’s 50th anniversary

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Blessed Paul VI, who bore the criticism of Humanae Vitae with charity and patience, courageously affirmed that when we love as God designed, we experience true freedom and joy,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston. “He has also been proven correct in his warnings about the consequences of ignoring the true meaning of married love.”

