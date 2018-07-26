Catholic World News

Prosecutor summons top Chilean cardinal to testify as part of widening sex abuse probe

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “authorities are investigating a network of some 14 priests who called themselves ‘The Family’ and reportedly engaged in sexual abuses, homosexuality, and prostitution.”

