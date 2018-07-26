Catholic World News

Albany priest describes culture of harassment under McCarrick

July 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: The priest was once a seminarian in the Archdiocese of Newark, where Cardinal McCarrick was archbishop from 1986 to 2000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!