Priest describes night of terror in church attacked by Nicaragua’s paramilitary

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It was very moving to me to see some of those students, who didn’t believe in anything, come over and hug me, crying and say, ‘If I were to believe in a God, I would believe in your God,’” said Father Raul Zamora of Divine Mercy parish at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua. Militias allied with the Ortega regime attacked the parish on July 13.

