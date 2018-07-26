Catholic World News

Italy’s Salvini protests after Catholic magazine likens him to Satan

July 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Salvini, who became deputy prime minister and minister of the interior in June, has championed more restrictive policies toward migrants. The magazine, Famiglia Cristiana, is published by the Society of St. Paul.

