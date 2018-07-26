Catholic World News

‘Atheist prime minister’ to blame for deadly fires, says Greek Orthodox bishop

July 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Kathimerini

CWN Editor's Note: Kathimerini is a newspaper based in Athens. Pope Francis has offered prayers and condolences for the victims of the Attica wildfires.

