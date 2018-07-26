Catholic World News

Suicide attack during Pakistani elections as 3 compete for power

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper (7/26 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. The bishops of Pakistan—the world’s sixth most populous nation— called for free and fair elections on the eve of the vote. According to AsiaNews, the main contender, Imran Khan, has “the sympathies of extremist groups and radical fringes of the army.”

