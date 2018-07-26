Catholic World News

Many former Khmer Rouge soldiers have converted to Christianity, missionary prelate says

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The brutal Marxist Khmer Rouge regime, led by Pol Pot, ruled Cambodia from 1975 to 1979. “In Christianity, there is forgiveness and there is hope ... Buddhism stresses karma, whereas Christianity offers salvation,” said Father Enrique Figaredo, SJ, who leads the apostolic prefecture of Battambang, one of the nation’s three ecclesial jurisdictions.

