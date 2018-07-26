Catholic World News

Beijing police crack down on unofficial churches

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The authorities must respect the religious freedom protected by the Constitution of China,” 34 unofficial Beijing Protestant churches stated in a letter of protest. “That text contains many rights that in reality the single-party state does not respect.”

