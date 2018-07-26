Catholic World News

Gaza’s parish priest: Israeli blockade has led to desperate living conditions

July 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The people here don’t have food, they don’t have electricity, and they are really afraid about a new war,” Father Mario Da Silva told Vatican News. As the situation in the Gaza Strip worsens, the number of Christians in the Palestinian territory has fallen to 1,000 (138 of them Catholic) out of a population of 1.8 million.

