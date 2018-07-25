Catholic World News

Intercommunion is ‘not possible,’ says Cardinal Müller

July 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Intercommunion is not possible,” Cardinal Gerhard Müller said in an interview with an Australian Catholic journal. The former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith told Catholic Outlook” that sharing Communion with Protestants “absolutely, objectively is not possible because the Communion is the sacramental representation of the communion in the faith. If you don’t have full communion in the faith, it’s not possible to have full communion in the sacramental expression, especially in the Eucharist.”

