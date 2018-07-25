Catholic World News

Pope will not meet with embattled bishop during visit to Sicily

July 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: During an August visit to Sicily, Pope Francis will not meet in public with Archbishop Salvatore Gristina of Catania, who has been charged with embezzling funds from a program for the disabled.

