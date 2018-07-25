Catholic World News

Pennsylvania grand-jury report will be disturbing, bishop warns

July 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics in Pennsylvania will be seriously disturbed by the release of a grand-jury report into sexual abuse by clerics, warns Bishop Lawrence Persico of Erie. The bishop said that the report “is rather graphic,” and will detail “unacceptable” behavior by priests and bishops. Publication of the report has been temporarily barred by the state’s supreme court, but it could be released soon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!