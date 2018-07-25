Catholic World News

Indian bishop confident that rape charges will be dismissed

July 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar, India, has said that he is full confidence he will be cleared of rape charges brought against him by a nun. The bishop said that the charges are motivated by opposition to his leadership. “The legal formalities are going to regain my good name and establish facts,” he said.

