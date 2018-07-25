Catholic World News

Italian Catholics less likely to designate tax money for Church

July 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In Italy, where taxpayers can voluntarily direct a portion of their taxes to a Church, the number of taxpayers allocating their portion to the Catholic Church has fallen steadily over the past several years, from a high of 15.6 million in 2011 to only 13.7 million in 2017. Over the same period, the number of taxpayers designating support for Protestant groups has risen, as has the number voluntarily donating an extra portion to the state.

