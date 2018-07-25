Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley, ‘deeply troubled,’ calls for new policies on abuse by bishops

July 25, 2018

Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the chairman of the papal commission on sexual abuse, said that he is “deeply troubled” by new revelations about the misbehavior of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, and called for new policies to hold bishops accountable.

Cardinal O’Malley acknowledged that he had been sent a letter from a priest three years ago, detailing Cardinal McCarrick’s misconduct, but said that “I did not personally receive” the letter. Instead, he said, his staff reviewed the letter and “determined that the matters presented did not fall under the purview of the Commission or the Archdiocese of Boston.”

The Boston cardinal said that he recognized the latest accusations have become “a source of great disappointment and anger for many.” He called for “an assessment of the adequacy of our standards and policies in the Church at every level.”

“Failure to take these actions will threaten and endanger the already weakened moral authority of the Church and can destroy the trust required for the Church to minister to Catholics and have a meaningful role in the wider civil society,” Cardinal O’Malley wrote.

