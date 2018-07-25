Catholic World News

Chile announces wide probe into Church sex abuse scandal

July 25, 2018

Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The national prosecutor’s office said that 158 persons are under investigation in cases involving 266 alleged victims.

