Bishop: Africa’s ethnic diversity poses challenges for Church

July 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Bernardin Mfumbusa of Kendoa, Tanzania, said that there are more than 200 ethnic groups in nine East African nations; the greatest challenge is posed by the “very big differences” among languages.

