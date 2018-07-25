Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s bishops renew call for dialogue between regime, opposition

July 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Despite persecution by the Ortega regime, Nicaragua’s bishops have decided to continue to act as the official mediators between the regime and the opposition.

