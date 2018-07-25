Catholic World News

Canadian bishops: rediscover Humanae Vitae’s ‘beautiful truth’

July 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian bishops’ Episcopal Commission for Doctrine invited Catholics “to read, study, and meditate on this important encyclical (Humanae Vitae), and to rediscover the beautiful truth contained within it.” In 2008, the Canadian bishops issued a pastoral letter praising the encyclical—implicitly retracting the infamous Winnipeg Statement of 1968 (background).

