Catholic World News
Pope offers prayers, solidarity after dam collapses in Laos
July 25, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Attapeu dam collapse has displaced thousands of residents of affected villages.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!