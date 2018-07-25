Catholic World News

Pope ‘deeply saddened’ by wildfires in Greece, prays for victims

July 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Attica wildfires are the deadliest Greek natural disaster in over a decade. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew prayed, “May God help to stop this massive human and ecological disaster, whose consequences are undoubtedly incalculable.” The Catholic archbishop of Athens described the fires as a “massacre.”

