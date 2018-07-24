Catholic World News

Wisconsin political candidate defends role as archdiocesan lawyer in abuse cases

July 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on WPR

CWN Editor's Note: Matt Flynn, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, has been forced to defend his role as a lawyer for the Milwaukee archdiocese, defending sex-abuse cases. “I’m not going to apologize for being a good lawyer,” he responds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!