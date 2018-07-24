Catholic World News

Cardinal Farrell, former vicar general, ‘shocked’ by revelations about Cardinal McCarrick

July 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who served as vicar general of the Washington archdiocese under Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, tells the Catholic News Service that he was completely unaware of Cardinal McCarrick’s escapades with seminarians. The prefect of the Vatican dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life says that he was “shocked” by the revelations.

