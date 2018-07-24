Catholic World News
3 children die after Belgium approves measure allowing doctors to euthanize children
July 24, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Euthanasia became legal for Belgium’s adults in 2002.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
