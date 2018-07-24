Catholic World News

Adoptive parents nervous after raids of Missionaries of Charity homes

July 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Mother Teresa’s successor as head of the Missionaries of Charity said recently that recent baby-sale allegations are based on “false news.”

