Catholic World News

Sainthood process begins for young Italian mother

July 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Chiara Corbella Petrillo, who died in 2012 at the age of 28, rejected cancer treatment that would have put the life of her unborn son at risk.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!