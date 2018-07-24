Catholic World News

New allegations against Cardinal McCarrick

July 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A signatory of the Land O’Lakes Statement (1967), Cardinal McCarrick was later appointed auxiliary bishop of New York (1977), bishop of Metuchen (1981), archbishop of Newark (1986), and archbishop of Washington (2000). He retired in 2006.

