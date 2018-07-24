Catholic World News

Polish archbishop begins apostolic visitation of Medjugorje parish

July 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Henryk Hoser is not investigating the alleged Marian apparitions, but is attending to the pastoral care of pilgrims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!