‘Nothing can be built with petrol bombs,’ bishop says following violence in Northern Ireland

July 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Derry

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Donal McKeown addressed a unity rally following six nights of violence. The prelate later spoke with Vatican News about joint efforts with his Anglican counterpart to address the unrest.

