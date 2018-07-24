Catholic World News

Leading East African bishop calls for re-evangelization of continent

July 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The new head of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa spoke with Vatican News, which reported that “the African continent is ravaged by endemic ethnic conflicts, yet Sunday Mass attendance in most African countries is at an all-time high.”

