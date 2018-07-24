Catholic World News

Spanish bishops criticize government plans to curb religious education in schools

July 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 49 million is now only 68% Catholic. Pedro Sánchez, the Secretary-General of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, became the nation’s prime minister in June.

