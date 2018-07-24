Catholic World News

Cultural differences, economic pressures contribute to Latino priest shortage in US

July 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 34% of the nation’s Catholics are Hispanic (as are the majority of Catholics under 30), but only 20% of newly ordained priests are Hispanic.

