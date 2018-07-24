Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s Cardinal Brenes says Church is being persecuted by Ortega regime

July 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Despite President Daniel Ortega’s attacks on the Church, the bishops are “willing to continue working for dialogue,” Bishop Silvio José Báez said. In the US, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that the Ortega regime has “declared war” on the Church, and over 1,000 gathered in a Virginia parish to pray for Nicaragua.

