Catholic World News

Croatian bishops decry indifference to refugees, call for border security

July 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on IKA

CWN Editor's Note: The Justice and Peace Commission of the Croatian Conference of Bishops has issued a statement on Europe’s migration crisis. The bishops reflected on migrations and mobilities, the rejection of life, integration and assimilation, and Christ’s words (“I was a stranger and you did (not) receive me”). “We need to discuss and propose how to help other people in the world so that they can remain or return to their homelands,” the bishops said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!