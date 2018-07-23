Catholic World News

Latin America’s Catholics pray for Nicaragua

July 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on CELAM

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin American Episcopal Conference (Spanish-language link) asked Catholics in all parishes to pray for Nicaragua during Sunday Mass on July 22.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!