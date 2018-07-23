Catholic World News

Another church desecrated in Nicaragua as emboldened Ortega vilifies bishops

July 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua’s president accused the bishops of being “coup plotters” and said that weapons and bombs were being stored in “many” churches. Supporters of the socialist regime desecrated a church in Jinotega, a regional capital, on July 20.

