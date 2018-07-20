Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop fears genocide against Christians, pleads with West to take notice

July 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Amove Avenya of Gboko, Nigeria, has warned that escalating attacks on Christians by Fulani tribesmen could soon become a genocidal campaign. “Please don’t make the same mistake as was made with the genocide in Rwanda,” he said. He observed that age-old tribal conflicts have been aggravated by religious tensions and by a recent flood of powerful weapons into the region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!