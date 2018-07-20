Catholic World News

Contraception ‘intrinsically wrong,’ affirms head of Vatican commission on Humanae Vitae

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Gilfredo Marengo, the head of a Vatican commission exploring the history of Humanae Vitae, told an audience in England that the encyclical must be understood in the context of the entire Gospel message. “We know very well that to use artificial contraception is intrinsically wrong,” he said. The challenge, he remarked, is to present the argument in a persuasive manner.

