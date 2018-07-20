Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of Honduran bishop accused of misconduct with seminarians

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier this year, former seminarians accused Auxiliary Bishop Juan José Pineda Fasquelle of sexual misconduct. The bishop was governing the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa as Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga received cancer treatment.

