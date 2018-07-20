Catholic World News

New Mexico bishop investigates report of weeping statue at parish

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Oscar Cantú said that investigators determined that the tears reportedly flowing from a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary are composed of olive oil. “But even if it were (a hoax), we are not sure how it would be done, physically,” he said. “Because [the statue] is hardened bronze. We’ve examined the interior, and there’s nothing on the interior.” The prelate spoke of “stories of tremendous faith, people who have been dealing with terrible suffering in their lives and have felt a tremendous spiritual consolation that Mary walks with us in our tears.”

